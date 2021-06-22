The Eli Young Band is coming to Gillette to perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater.
The band members hail from Denton, Texas, where they met and formed while attending the University of North Texas. Over the years, they have toured around the country with artists such as Toby Keith and Tim McGraw.
