Jim and Peggy Merchant of Phoenix, Arizona spend time outside their RV with their miniature schnauzer, Madeline, during the opening day of the Family Motor Coach Association’s 103rd International Convention and RV Expo at Cam-plex Wednesday afternoon.
Kevin Lowrey of San Diego, California-based Shade Pro installs an awning for a customer's RV during the opening day of the Family Motor Coach Association’s 103rd International Convention and RV Expo at Cam-plex Wednesday.
John Hagerman of Kitchen Craft prepares a food demonstration in front of a squash, onion and potato in the audience during the Family Motor Coach Association’s 103rd International Convention and RV Expo at Cam-plex Wednesday afternoon.
