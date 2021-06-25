A Gillette man got what he asked for Thursday night when he was arrested by Campbell County Sheriff's Office deputies.
The man, 62, called the Sheriff's Office at about 9:30 p.m. to ask why deputies hadn’t arrested him yet, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. He said deputies had raided his house Wednesday, and he had been waiting all day Thursday for them to return and arrest him.
