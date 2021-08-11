Campbell County residents can likely expect to see and smell smoke beginning around 8 p.m. tonight as the Richard Spring Fire, near Colstrip, Montana, continues to burn and wind patterns threaten to push it through the area to the Black Hills, said David King, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, had been watching the smoke and wind patterns closely with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally going on, King said.
He wanted Campbell County residents to know what was happening to avoid some of the frantic calls that came into law enforcement agencies and the fire department on Sunday, when residents were convinced that fires were close at hand because of the thick smoke hanging over the area.
But they were mistaken.
The smoke had rolled in from other fires to the west of the county. King expects tonight’s smoky conditions to be comparable to earlier this week.
While smoke that blows in from western wildfires can often be at higher altitudes that aren’t very noticeable on the ground, King expects tonight’s conditions to raise concerns from those in the county because they’ll be severe enough to seem like a fire is burning close by.
The Richard Spring Fire was identified on Sunday and has grown to more than 149,000 acres. It’s currently at only about 15% containment, according to the Incident Information System.
“It’s a biggie,” King said. “It’s in those low-populated areas. They throw everything they can at it, but it’s hard to get resources for a fire that’s just burning up range land and not threatening homes and buildings.”
The weather service’s projection shows the smoke to be over much of Campbell County into the morning hours and lessening by 2 or 3 a.m.
“I think we’ll still be smelling smoke tomorrow morning,” King said.
