Hundreds of vintage car fans and beer lovers pack the Third Street Plaza on Saturday afternoon to check cool, classic cars and craft beer from regional breweries. The Summer Brewfest and Car Show combined for a single event after the Brewfest was originally postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Third Street Plaza was the place to be in Gillette on Saturday afternoon as hundreds of classic automobile fans and beer loves came together to send the season out in style at the Summer Brewfest and Car Show.
For the first time in its six-year history, Brewfest joined with the annual car show and street dance.
(1) comment
Good plan! Income from drinking and driving is one of the mainstays of our economy in Campbell County. Lucrative plan to encourage folks to mix the two...
