Campbell County Health is down about $1.7 million in revenue as a result of last month’s ransomware attack, but it is not the only issue the hospital is dealing with.
Campbell County Health was projected to make a $188,000 profit in September, but instead it lost $1.5 million because of the attack, CCH Chief Financial Officer Mary Lou Tate said.
“We’re still quantifying ... (and) we’re looking into our insurance coverage,” she said. “A lot of that we can’t speak to publicly right now because the incident is under investigation, but we will be working with insurance companies.”
On Sept. 20, the hospital was the victim of a ransomware attack that knocked out more than 1,500 computers and servers throughout the organization, which included Campbell County Memorial Hospital and the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Few patients could be seen for the better part of three weeks because computers could not be used. The total number is hard to quantify “because we have to get numbers from every single location,” Tate said.
She did have numbers for emergency room visits and outpatients. In the ER, visits decreased from 1,860 in September 2018 to 1,680 last month (also attributed to a general declining trend) and outpatient visits dipped from 13,159 to 12,480.
For now, many patients’ appointments have been rescheduled. For example, the radiology department added Saturday visits for mammograms and are operating later hours.
Billing timeline
The hospital’s account receivables went up from 82 days in August 2019 to 91 days in September because they weren’t able to send out bills.
A lower number is better because it indicates how many days of billing has to be collected, Tate said.
While the hospital expects to see the number come down in October, it won’t be as low as it wants because remote biller partners have not been able to get into the system until recently. The delay was not entirely inconvenient, she said.
“People were behind in receiving payments and posting payments, so the fact that the billing company hasn’t been able to get into the system allowed us to make sure all the payments were posted so we have accurate statements for the patients,” she said.
Hospital billing is expected to resume sometime at the end of next week or early the following week because its remote biller was only able to access the hospital’s computers Thursday.
“We’re making sure everything balances,” Tate said. “We’re taking the extra time to make sure the patient statements are correct.”
It could mean months before the hospital gets paid by some patients.
Campbell County Health first has to wait until insurance companies pay them — and sometimes that can take months for that to happen — before the hospital will bill a patient.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming informed the hospital this week that it is behind and it may take 120 days for it to pay the hospital.
“We’re telling them that’s not fair to the patients,” Tate said. “They need to speed up their process.”
If patients have questions, they can call patient financial services at 307-688-1482 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
