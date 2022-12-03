 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Stuff the Bus donations steady; ABATE deadline extended

The bus of toys for children in need within Gillette is closer to being stuffed. And anyone who’s interested in applying for the program will have more time to sign up.

This week, the Council of Community Services extended the deadline from Tuesday to Thursday for parents and guardians to apply for free Christmas presents for their children this holiday season. Once the parent receives a voucher, it can be used at the ABATE Toy Store, which provides the gifts for kids up to 18 years old.

Stuff the Bus
Buy Now

A box of gifts inside Farmers Insurance during a Stuff the Bus stop in Gillette.
Stuff the Bus
Buy Now

LEFT | Gifts on seats inside the ABATE bus during a Stuff the Bus stop at Farmers Insurance in downtown Gillette.
Stuff the Bus
Buy Now

ABOVE | Santa Claus boards the ABATE bus during a Stuff the Bus stop at Farmers Insurance in downtown Gillette.
Stuff the Bus
Buy Now

Santa Claus waves at passing motorists Wednesday during a Stuff the Bus stop at Farmers Insurance in downtown Gillette.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.