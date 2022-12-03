Stuff the Bus donations steady; ABATE deadline extended

Chloe Winemiller steps onto the ABATE bus carrying gifts during a Stuff the Bus stop Wednesday outside of Farmers Insurance in downtown Gillette. The Council of Community Services extended the deadline from Tuesday to Thursday for parents and guardians to apply for the gift program.
The bus of toys for children in need within Gillette is closer to being stuffed. And anyone who’s interested in applying for the program will have more time to sign up.
This week, the Council of Community Services extended the deadline from Tuesday to Thursday for parents and guardians to apply for free Christmas presents for their children this holiday season. Once the parent receives a voucher, it can be used at the ABATE Toy Store, which provides the gifts for kids up to 18 years old.
