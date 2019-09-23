Jody Kruse, center, talks with Dustin and Tiffany Zimmerschied while helping them bag 20 dormant trees they will use to create a wind break at their home at the Saturday Farmers Market at Gillette College.
The changing seasons that brought a cool morning and damp ground on Saturday didn't deter most people from shopping local at the Farmers Market at the Gillette College Technical Education Center.
Local goods ranging from produce, to meats, to crafts were available at the dozen booths set up. The vendors setting up the booths can come from Gillette, as well as farther out places like Recluse and Hulett. At its largest, the marekt attracts anywhere from 20 to 25 vendors
