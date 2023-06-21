DRUGS
MUSTANG MOTEL: A 34-year-old inmate was ticketed after police found drugs in the motel room she had been staying in. Motel staff asked police to stand by as they cleared out the woman’s property from the room Wednesday morning. While clearing it out, they found a pipe and a clear container with suspected THC wax. Officers contacted the woman in jail, who denied consent to search the room. After getting a search warrant, officers found less than 1 gram of meth, a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and two Vyvanse tablets, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The woman was ticketed for possession of a controlled substance in pill form, plant form and crystal form.
INTERSTATE 90: A 62-year-old man was arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon. Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped the man, who was driving a 2013 Peterbilt, near exit 129 on I-90. He had failed to stop at the port of entry and troopers believed he was under the influence. A Sheriff’s drug dog indicated on the truck, and 0.5 grams of meth and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana were found in the cab, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The driver was arrested for possession of meth and marijuana, as well as driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He also was ticketed for failure to stop at the port of entry.
FRAUD
SHIPLAP SPUR: The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible tree fraud. A 34-year-old man reported that his neighbor hired a 69-year-old man to do some landscaping work. The 34-year-old learned that the 69-year-old had trees for sale, and the 34-year-old and some of his neighbors made a deal to buy some trees from the older man. After putting half of the money down on the trees, none of the potential tree buyers have been able to contact the landscaper, Reynolds said. There are five possible victims in this case, and the investigation continues. At this time it’s unknown how much money the neighbors are out.
CHILD IN NEED OF SUPERVISION
WARLOW DRIVE AND BURMA AVENUE: Four children who were seen walking along the road shortly after midnight Wednesday were returned to their families. Officers were patrolling the area when they saw four children walking, Wasson said. The children — a 13-year-old girl, 12-year-old girl, 12-year-old boy and 10-year-old boy — told police they were walking from Desert Hills Circle to the Kum & Go in the Foothills area. The two boys, who are brothers, were taken to a home on Desert Hills Circle, where they were supposed to be staying with their 16-year-old brother. The teenager was unaware his brothers had left. The 13-year-old was taken to her home, and the 12-year-old was picked up by her mom.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
3900 BLOCK SOUTH COLLEGE PARK COURT: A 24-year-old man was ticketed for destruction of property Tuesday night. A 19-year-old man said a window on his Chrysler sedan was broken by the 24-year-old. Officers spoke to the suspect, who admitted to punching the window. Damage is estimated at $500. The suspect had to go to the hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained after punching the window, and he was ticketed for destruction of property and no driver’s license.
CRASH
FOURTH STREET AND BROOKS AVENUE: A 30-year-old woman was ticketed after causing a two-car crash Tuesday morning. She was driving a 2015 Volkswagen and stopped at a stop sign. She then proceeded through the intersection and did not yield to a 16-year-old girl in a 2014 Ford, causing a collision. There was more than $1,000 in damage, and the woman had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated, Wasson said. She was ticketed for the stop sign violation and expired registration.
GILLETTE AVENUE AND SECOND STREET: A 17-year-old girl was ticketed after causing a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon. She was driving a 2007 Toyota east on Second Street. An 18-year-old woman was driving the same direction in a 2014 Subaru. The two were in different lanes, and the 17-year-old tried to change lanes but collided with the Subaru. No one was hurt, and damage is more than $1,000. The 17-year-old was ticketed for failing to maintain a single lane, Wasson said.
THEFT
AMERICAN LANE: A 74-year-old man said a picture with different road signs of state names was taken from his wall some time overnight. He said he woke up Tuesday morning and discovered his garage door open. He didn’t notice anything missing besides the picture, which is valued at $50, Wasson said.
HIT AND RUN
FIRST STREET AND WARREN AVENUE: A 30-year-old man reported his Ram truck was damaged while it was parked some time Monday or Tuesday. He said he parked it at 5 p.m. Monday, and when he returned at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, an unknown vehicle hit the rear driver’s side part of the truck, causing more than $1,000 in damage. The hit and run is under investigation, Wasson said.
BREACH OF PEACE
WINGATE: A 40-year-old woman called police to report a 29-year-old woman was yelling at hotel staff and using profane language Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, the 29-year-old had left. The 40-year-old said the 29-year-old’s swearing and yelling caused guests to leave the hotel. Police tried to contact the suspect but were unsuccessful, Wasson said.
