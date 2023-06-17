This summer, the Gillette City Council hopes to have solutions to solve the housing shortage.
Earlier this year, city council members approved a housing study to be done by Gruen Gruen & Associates.
Aaron Gruen and Debra Jeans, principals at the firm, were in Gillette this week gathering information and conducting interviews, and they met with the city council Tuesday to give an update on the project so far.
The goal of the study, Jeans said, is to not only identify the current and future housing needs of Gillette, but also to find any policy strategies that the city can implement to help remedy these needs.
“People aren’t leaving, whether that’s because they can’t find a place that meets their needs or they don’t want to lose their low interest rate,” said City Planner Meredith Duvall. “There are a lot of factors in play.”
Just from the data that they’ve looked at so far, it’s evident that Gillette needs more places for people to live. The number of jobs available in the community is higher than the number of unemployed people.
“If you have more job openings than unemployed, it’s a hint you’re going to need to attract somebody out of town,” Gruen said.
But if people are going to move to Gillette, they’ll need a place to live. Right now, those options are very limited.
“We met with one business today, they would probably add 60 jobs in the next year, but housing is a concern,” Jeans said.
Gruen said the information from the housing study will hopefully remove some of the doubt and uncertainty investors and contractors may have. It will be information that a lot of small companies might not be able to afford on their own.
Besides interviewing local businesses, landlords, real estate agents, contractors and government employees, Gruen and Jeans drove around Gillette to look at different neighborhoods.
Another reason it’s important to have new housing, Gruen said, is that when there is a lack of it, existing properties sometimes tend to decline in quality.
Because there are so few houses on the market right now, homeowners are watching the values of their houses go up without making improvements.
“If I don’t have to worry about other houses being available, I might not fix up that bathroom, change the countertop or refinish the floor,” Gruen said.
He said he didn’t see “any real signs of that problem” while driving through Gillette, but added that “it can creep up unexpectedly.”
Councilwoman Trish Simonson asked if the people Gruen and Jeans talked to have been giving similar answers.
They said that across the board, employers, regardless of size, are having trouble finding suitable housing for new recruits, which is making it harder to attract new employees.
“When the answers are consistent and they jive with the underlying data, it gives us great confidence,” Gruen said.
The plan is to have the study done in July, with a final presentation before the city council some time in August or September.
