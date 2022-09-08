Community members can come together a few different ways Sunday to remember 9/11 and honor first responders.
- The annual “Race the Roof” 5K will begin and end at Fire Station #3. The event will round out the day from 3-8 p.m. for the eighth annual Marine Corps League 5K run/walk. All money raised will go toward a scholarship fund, Marines Helping Veterans and Council of Community Services. Registration opens at 4 p.m. and the opening ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Door prizes will be drawn after the race.
- The first-ever 9.11-kilometer run, walk, ride and remember event, hosted by the First Baptist Church of Gillette will begin at 7:30 a.m. at 501 S. Gillette Ave. An outdoor service recognizing the fire and police departments and first responders will take place after everyone is finished and Diana Enzi will be a guest speaker. All money raised will go toward first responders.
- The second annual Climb 94 event, created by teenager Talon Pfeil last year, will be back at the Thunder Basin High School football field. Registration for the memorial event opens at 7 a.m. with the climb following at 7:30 a.m. People can climb 94 or 110 flights of stairs inside the stadium, which were the number of flights in the World Trade Center towers. All money raised will go toward first responders and shirts will be available for $20.
