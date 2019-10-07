The 37th annual Northeast Wyoming Quilt Show took place over the weekend at the Wyoming Center — a new location for the show, which usually is set up in Energy Hall.
"We have to figure out how to set up the sections for all the quilts without really knowing how many quilts in each category will show up," said Sharon LaGrant, Quilt Hanger Goddess at the event this weekend. "It is sort of guessing where to put the categories and hoping that it fills up and also that there is enough space."
