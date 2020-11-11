After a two-and-a-half-hour special meeting Wednesday afternoon, Campbell County commissioners selected Mitch Damsky, a local public defender, to be the new Campbell County Attorney.
The seat opened up after Ron Wirthwein resigned in late October for undisclosed reasons.
Damsky was one of three people who applied for the vacant seat and the only one who wasn’t employed in the County Attorney’s Office. Jonah Buckley and Kyle Ferris were the other applicants.
The commissioners interviewed all three attorneys individually starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and at about 5:30 p.m., they unanimously voted for Damsky, who has spent more than six years in the Public Defender’s Office in Campbell County.
Damsky said he’s a “people person” who would bring “tremendous perspective” to the office due to his experience as a public defender and that he has a great relationship with local law enforcement.
Wirthwein had a commendable run as county attorney, Damsky said, but there were things that he could have done differently.
“I see things that need to be done to make things better, to make things more efficient,” he said. “I’m not here to criticize the County Attorney’s Office. I’m here to make it better.”
There are some things that the public defenders have wanted the County Attorney’s Office to do “for a long time,” Damsky said, but they were never dealt with.
For example, he wanted deputy county attorneys to file an entry of appearance when they get their cases so that defense lawyers won’t have to call the County Attorney’s Office to find out which person is handling that case.
“Sometimes we don’t even know who’s got the case until the arraignment,” he said.
There also is division withing the department, Damsky said, adding that it will take a team effort to fix it. He plans to take the pulse of everyone in the office and get feedback from local law enforcement to see how things can be improved.
There have been issues with the office “not dealing with stuff,” he added, and he plans to improve communication, particularly when it comes to the deputy attorneys.
“The deputies have got to communicate to the lawyers in an expeditious fashion and take care of business,” he said. “And if they’re not going to do it, I’m going to get somebody else that will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.