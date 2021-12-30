If you’re out in the county and you hear fireworks, before you call the Sheriff’s Office, remember that fireworks are currently allowed in the county. And if you’re the one setting off fireworks, remember to use them safely.
In November, the Campbell County Commissioners approved a resolution lifting the ban on the sale and use of fireworks from 12:01 a.m. Dec. 26 to 12:01 a.m. Jan. 2. It is the second year in a row, the county has lifted the fireworks ban for New Year's. They lifted it last year to allow people to celebrate 2020 coming to an end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.