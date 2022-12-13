Sponsors are still needed for children in need throughout Gillette this Christmas.
The Secret Santa program at the Campbell County Recreation Center supplies children ages birth through eighth grade gifts based off of their written letters to Santa. Recreation Superintendent Adam Gibson said the program had a total 452 kids write letters and 138 of those children still need sponsors.
