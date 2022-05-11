The Performing Arts Workshop is back June 6-26, after two years away. The workshop will perform “The Spongebob Musical.” Children ages 8-18 can pre-register for the workshop until Sunday, after which, costs will increase.
The workshop is a three-week long camp that ends with two performances.
