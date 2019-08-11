In a nutshell

Overall, about 1,700 Blackjewel LLC workers at the company’s 32 operations were abruptly locked out of their jobs July 1 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. When emergency financing to keep the mines operating through bankruptcy fell through, Blackjewel shut down the mines, affecting about 580 at the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Campbell County.

Since then, an unprecedented and accelerated Chapter 11 case has unfolded, including several failed attempts to secure emergency financing and a deal that forced the resignation of former Blackjewel CEO and president Jeff Hoops Sr.

The denial of financing also meant that about 1,100 payroll checks issued to the company’s Eastern employees three days before the filing bounced, leaving most of those families with negative balances after banks clawed back the money.

This past week, the Campbell County Commission discussed with the County Attorney’s Office the possibility of bringing criminal charges against Hoops for alleged fraud and criminal mismanagement of the company in a way that devastated nearly 1,700 families.