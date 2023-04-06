DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
400 BLOCK ADON ROAD: A 33-year-old woman was arrested for destruction of property after breaking into a home Wednesday night. A 42-year-old man told deputies that the woman was trespassing on his property. The two had previously been in a relationship, and the woman had been issued a trespass warning in November, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. While deputies were on their way, the woman broke a door window and entered the home. When the deputies arrived, the woman was inside with the man. The woman said she went to the home because the man was saying things she didn’t like, and she admitted to breaking the door because she thought there was another woman in the home. She was arrested for trespassing, destruction of property and criminal entry.
CAM-PLEX: A 20-year-old woman said her 2015 Jeep was damaged on the driver’s side door. It appeared someone had tried to break into the car, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The woman believes the damage may have happened when she parked at Cam-plex on March 31. Damage is estimated at $900 and the investigation continues.
TRAFFIC CRASH
GURLEY AVENUE AND 12TH STREET: A 17-year-old boy was ticketed after rear-ending a truck Wednesday morning. A 66-year-old man in a 2023 Chevy truck was stopped at the intersection, waiting for a pedestrian to cross. The boy, who was in a 1990 Ford, was approaching the intersection when he slid on the ice and ran into the back of the Chevy, causing more than $1,000 in damage, Wasson said. No one was hurt, and the boy was ticketed for speeds too fast for conditions.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
DOVE ROAD AND ROBIN DRIVE: A 52-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Wednesday night. He was reported by an anonymous caller for driving with no lights and swerving across multiple lanes. A Game and Fish warden tried to stop his truck at Highway 59 and Whitetail Road, but he continued driving, Wasson said. Eventually police pulled him over a mile north at Dove Road and Robin Drive. The man was drunk and was arrested for DUI and also ticketed for failure to yield.
900 BLOCK SECOND STREET: A 47-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Wednesday night. Officers saw the woman’s Chevy stuck in the snow in a parking lot east of the Otherside Bar. The woman said she had tried to turn around when she got stuck. She was drunk and was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests, Wasson said.
DRUGS
1000 BLOCK EAST HIGHWAY 14-16: A 48-year-old woman was ticketed for possession of a controlled substance Wednesday night. She was driving a Dodge Durango and was pulled over for having a broken tail light. Officers could smell marijuana in the car, and they found less than 1 gram of weed in the vehicle. She told officers it belonged to her, and that she forgot it was in the car after a trip to Colorado, Wasson said.
THREATS
900 BLOCK EZ STREET: A 34-year-old man reported getting a threatening letter Wednesday afternoon. He said the letter was threatening to disseminate untrue information about him. The letter was signed anonymously and the author has not been identified, Wasson said. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.