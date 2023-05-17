Campbell County Commissioners are willing to help fund several new positions at Cam-plex in the upcoming fiscal year, but they also want to have a conversation about redoing the joint powers agreement with the city.
In April, the city and county met with the Campbell County Public Land Board to go over Cam-plex’s proposed budget, which included a request for seven new positions:
- Human resources/risk manager: $99,189
- Grounds technician: $89,528
- Community engagement director: $136,718
- Sales and events coordinator: $89,528
- Event coordinator: $89,528
- Technical coordinator: $89,528
- Sales and events administrative assistant: $81,873
That adds up to $675,892. The commissioners provisionally approved only two new positions — grounds technician and community engagement director — at an 80-20 split, while the city council wanted to fund all of the positions.
Monday, the commissioners said they’d be willing to fund all seven positions at a 60-40 split, which is different from what is outlined in the joint powers agreement.
Right now, the county pays for 80% of Cam-plex’s operating budget, and the city takes care of the remaining 20%.
During a budget workshop Monday morning, Commissioner Del Shelstad said he would support only funding two positions, but Commissioners Jim Ford, Butch Knutson and Kelley McCreery all said they were in favor of funding all seven positions.
“For this year, I think we should keep Cam-plex from sinking,” McCreery said. “If we don’t spend this money now, there comes a time where you’re not going to get anything back.”
In less than two months, the National High School Finals Rodeo will be in Gillette, and “they’re going to expect this thing to not only run good but look good,” McCreery said.
Knutson said Cam-plex is a unique facility and a “shining star” in the community, and it now has a director in Aaron Lyles who has “a good vision.”
“Somewhere down the line, this Cam-plex is either going to hit it big or it’s going to fold,” he said. “I’d like to see it hit it big.”
And Ford said that he’s more concerned about restructuring the joint powers agreement. He said that in conversations with City Council members, there is an appetite for this.
“It’s the right thing to do, it’s an old agreement based on old numbers,” he said.
Shelstad then suggested the county fund all of the new positions at a 60-40 split with the city. This would mean the county would pay $405,435, while the city would kick in $270,357.
“I’d be OK with that, that sets us in motion for redoing the joint powers agreement, that puts both of us with the same amount of skin in the game, basically,” Shelstad said.
Over the next year, the county and city will look at the joint powers agreement. In 2022, the city and county restructured the joint powers agreement that governs the Campbell County Fire Department so that both entities would have equal representation on the board.
Shelstad said he’d like to see the county maintain a majority on the board.
“I’’m not interested in 50-50, I don’t want to give the city control of Cam-plex at all,” he said. “We’ve got way more invested than the city.”
