The Antelope Eliminator Race, hosted by Energy Addicts, will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Red Rock Trails off of Northern Drive. Day-of registration is from 8-8:30 a.m. — only a waiver needs signed to participate.
Eliminator race begins Saturday morning
Cassia Catterall
News Record Writer
