A potluck and country and two-step dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Prairie Sky Venue. A dance will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Those attending are encouraged to bring their own dish and drink. Water will be provided.
Updated: May 19, 2022 @ 10:11 am
