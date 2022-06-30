A cigarette thrown out a window was responsible for 20 bales of hay on a trailer catching on fire Wednesday afternoon.
A 36-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a red 2015 Dodge 2500 pulling a flatbed trailer full of hay on American Road. The man threw a cigarette out of his window, believing it was extinguished, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
