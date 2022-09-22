The third annual Ride and Read Car Show returns to the Campbell County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the library.
The free event is put on by the library and Campbell County Classics & Customs. It includes cars, $5 bag day at the Friends of the Library’s used book sale, library card signups, kids activities and a 50/50 raffle that benefits The Library Foundation.
