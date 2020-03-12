Campbell County Health is not allowing any visitors, including family members, at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center due to current respiratory risks.
Alternate communication methods are being used and can be arranged by calling 307-688-7000.
“We know that people are social creatures, and keeping our residents from the people they love and enjoy can be very stressful," said Jonni Belden, vice president of continuing health services for CCH, in a press release. "Not permitting visitors is a choice we prefer to not have to make; however, keeping respiratory illnesses out of The Legacy is our care goal. We have increased our in-house activity schedule to encourage socialization and have multiple telecommunication tools we can use for family and friends."
The visitation rules for the hospital’s dialysis unit and CCH’s Close to Home Hospice remain the same.
Visitation at the dialysis unit is limited, and all patients, family members and visitors will be screening before entering.
At Close to Home Hospice, everyone will be screened for respiratory symptoms each time they visit, and employees will be screened for respiratory illness as well. People who feel sick are being asked to not visit.
