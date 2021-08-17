Sheri England hates talking about herself and her accomplishments.
As executive director of the YES House, she would rather talk about the organization’s kids and its staff. She is a quiet leader who shies away from the spotlight.
Assistant Director Clark Fairbanks said he admires England’s passion and a “commitment to quietly go about, making a difference.”
England gives her team “all the credit” for everything the YES House does.
“It’s the whole YES House team that does special and amazing things. I’m just a part of it, and I’m thankful and blessed,” she said. “I would not be here without them. That’s plain and simple.”
“I think that’s true, but she’s an incredible team leader,” Fairbanks said. “She leads by example, and she doesn’t take a lot of credit for the impact she has.”
Tatyana Walker, the YES House development director, said the organization has served 12,449 children during England’s 23 years there.
“I can’t even fathom that it’s been that many kids,” said England, 58. “I wish I could remember every single kid. If I saw them I probably would.”
Fairbanks worked with England at the Evergreen House in Bemidji, Minnesota. In 1994, Fairbanks became the executive director at the YES House, and he encouraged England to join him.
“I always wanted to move out west, and Wyoming was a pretty cool place, and I just interviewed and accepted a job,” England said.
She started out working with the ACE/PACE program and foster care. In 2004, Fairbanks resigned and England became the executive director. In 2009, England hired Fairbanks on as the assistant director. The tables had turned, but England has remained the same, Fairbanks said.
“She was always very self-motivated and committed to making a difference, whether I was supervising her or she was supervising me,” he said.
As director, England oversees the YES House’s 15 programs, which includes mentoring services, day treatment, youth advocacy and education. And she also advocates for the organization on the local and state levels.
“Her heart is so big,” Walker said. “She gives all she has, and she’s also a leader that empowers her staff.”
Her compassion for kids is “way above awesome,” said Deb Proctor, a member of the YES House board since 1992.
“She thinks that every child deserves fair chances, and she wants to be the person who helps make sure they have what they need to be successful in life,” Proctor added.
England is driven by the belief that people can be redeemed.
“We all make bad choices, but that doesn’t define who we are,” she said. “We can do amazing things. You just learn how to get through the bad decisions you made and make a plan for how you’re going to change your life.”
The last couple of years have been the most difficult financially for the YES House in England’s 23 years there, but the organization has weathered the storm, thanks to the team, she said.
But Fairbanks said England provided good leadership during that time. She led the YES House during the booms and busts, “and she did both with the same commitment to quality,” he said.
“She’s had to lead through expansion and contraction, but always with the commitment of what’s best for kids,” he added.
England said she has quite a few years left before she calls it a career. And even when she does, she plans to stick around the YES House.
“Even after I retire, I plan on volunteering,” she said. “Unless they kick me off the campus or something.”
Glad to see her go!
