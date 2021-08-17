For the first time in 17 years, the YES House will have a new executive director. Sheri England is retiring from the position, and Ryan Anderson took over the executive director position as of Sunday.

England had worked with Clark Fairbanks back at the Evergreen House in Bemidji, Minnesota. In 1994, Fairbanks became the executive director at the YES House, and he encouraged England to join him.

Tags

(1) comment

Duiz

Glad to see her go!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.