A 23-year-old North Dakota man was hurt when his vehicle rolled over about a mile from the Little Powder River School on Wednesday.
The driver was heading northbound on Highway 59 in a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when he veered out of his lane. When he tried to get back to the correct lane, he overcorrected, went into a ditch and rolled over at least once, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Colton Lenz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.