An Oregon man will spend up to 10 years in Wyoming prison after moving here hoping to “fly under the radar” but instead being accused of several crimes.
George Cook IV, 42, was sentenced earlier this month to three to six years for strangulation of a household member and two to four years for failure to register as a sex offender — terms that are to be served consecutively. He also was sentenced to three to six years for aggravated assault and battery, which is to be served concurrently, and 198 days for domestic battery, which he has already served.
Cook also was fined a total of $3,115.
Cook had been ordered in February to have no contact with a woman he’d slapped while she was talking on the phone, an act that was witnessed by another man with whom the woman had been speaking to via video chat.
But that domestic battery charge was just the beginning of Cook’s problems in Gillette. He was released on bond and told to have no contact with the woman, but she allowed him in her room at the hotel less than a week later, saying he had no other place to go in the cold.
She told police that Cook was getting irritated with her for not calling the victim advocate and dropping the no contact order and began calling her a drunk, a liar and a cheat. He blamed her for ruining her life and ruining his opportunity to get a diesel mechanics degree.
The arguing and fighting escalated to the point that he repeatedly hit her in the head and then held her down on the bed, put his hand over her mouth and smothered her.
Between the two incidents, sheriff’s investigators learned Cook was a sex offender and had not registered as one when he moved to Wyoming in April 2018, according to court documents.
He told investigators that he was “just trying to fly under the radar” when he moved to Wyoming to go to college to get a degree in diesel mechanics. He then intended to move back to Oregon.
He had been convicted in California in 1998 of two sex crimes: having sex with a minor more than three years younger than him and committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under age 14. He also was convicted in California in 2005 of committing lewd acts with a child.
According to the affidavit, he went to prison in 2006 for failing to register.
He registered as a sex offender in Washington in 2015 and was listed as moving out of state in 2016. He registered in October 2017 in Oregon for the last time, but never registered in Wyoming when he moved in mid-April 2018.
