Assistant cook Lauri Schipman loads apples into bags while preparing nearly 200 meals for school children at Hillcrest Elementary School Wednesday morning. The Campbell County School District's summer lunch program feeding more than 16% of district students.
The Campbell County School District, through its expanded food service which provides free breakfast and lunches to any district student, is serving roughly 1,400 students daily, or almost 16.5% of the district’s students, since the program began June 1, said Bryan Young, director of nutrition services.
Young was pleased with the participation in the program, which was made possible by an extension of a federal subsidy that was renewed for this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last month that it would continue the free meals program through June 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.