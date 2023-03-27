Director Jenny Hartung, center, leads a tour through the food bank at the new Salvation Army location during an open house Saturday in Gillette. The new, larger facility is located at 209 Stocktrail Avenue.
Director Jenny Hartung, center, leads a tour through the food bank at the new Salvation Army location during an open house Saturday in Gillette. The new, larger facility is located at 209 Stocktrail Avenue.
Three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal dollars are drying up, but inflation and other side effects of the pandemic seem to be sticking around. As difficulties continue, local nonprofits are seeing a major need for food and housing help for all residents, but also an increasing need for the elderly in the community.
At the new Salvation Army location on Stocktrail Avenue, executive director Jenny Nell Hartung said she’s seen an increase in older adults after moving out of the old building on Highway 14-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.