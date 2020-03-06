CHEYENNE — After two days of debate — and nearly punting the bill to the interim for another year — the Wyoming Senate will be taking up legislation requiring extractive industries to pay ad valorem taxes on a monthly basis.
Intended to help address millions of dollars in delinquent production taxes to municipalities over the years, the legislation has traveled a bumpy road to get to where it is today.
In protracted negotiations over the past two years, county commissioners affected most by unpaid taxes have been seeking some solution to get the money they’ve been owed, while the state’s minerals industry — particularly the cash-strapped coal sector — has operated on razor-thin margins to stay afloat and continue to support thousands of jobs across the state.
On Wednesday night, a compromise seemed to have been reached between the two, accommodating a level of flexibility desired by industry while putting in strict enough guidelines to ensure counties get the money they’re entitled to.
“I really do think it’s a step in the right direction,” said Revenue Committee Chairman Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. “That was hard to get there. But I think once people have gotten their arms and brains around it, we’ll have a positive compromise to move forward with.”
House Bill 159 was passed by the Senate Revenue Committee on a close 3-2 vote and although it’s gained momentum this session, the bill “has got a steep pull on the floor, and it’s a hard pull, said committee member Sen. Odgen Driskill, R-Devils Tower.
He said it’s possible the Senate takes up the bill on the floor Friday, it also could be next week. But with only five days left in the session and a number of high-importance bills still undecided, Driskill said he’s not confident the ad valorem tax change will make it through.
“I think it’s likely to have a hard time,” he said. “We have four or five really big issues and we’re down to the last few days on it. We’ve potentially only got five days left (in the session).”
Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, said the bill as it looks right now doesn’t do a great job of accomplishing what it had set out to do in the beginning.
With monthly payments, the hope was that companies would pay taxes on mineral production from two months prior, as opposed to 18 months, Von Flatern said. Now, the bill would require companies to pay taxes monthly, but for production 12 months before.
If passed by the Senate, the legislation would still pose a challenge to the state’s minerals industry. Not only would the companies be required to pay enough to catch up on what is owed, but will have to continue paying their regular taxes on a monthly basis, what Case described as a “tremendous burden” on those industries.
“We’re trying to make this work, and have a transition that will work for everybody,” Case said.
One concession that came out of this year’s amendments is that it wouldn’t go into effect for two years, Driskill said.
“As 159 is now, it would have absolutely no effect for two years,” he said. “That gives (mineral producers) a chance to come back to the Legislature two more times before it goes into effect.”
The bill itself is complicated, with a mix of start dates and provisions intended to outline terms for future negotiations between industry and government. While it ultimately results in an additional burden for industry, there have been some residual concerns with counties as well, said Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny.
As the bill makes its way to the Senate, county commissioners still hope for a “trigger” to be written into the bill to force the Legislature to revisit the issue in 2027, noting at that time that the companies will have only made up roughly three to six months of back payments. However, Novotny said he was pleased with many of the other provisions of the bill, noting that while there is still progress to be made, things are headed in the right direction.
“This is some of the most monumental tax policy change in years,” Novotny said. “We’re cautiously optimistic.”
Arguments that companies will have difficulty with the overlap payments doesn’t fly with Driskill. He said that they’ve been paid for the oil, gas, coal or uranium sold, so there’s no reason for the taxes owed on that money to not be saved somewhere.
“It’s state money,” he said. “That’s the real burn on this thing, that this is (a tax) on product sold. It’s cash money they got and if they don’t remit that, what they’re doing is spending state money.”
He also said the cumulative effort is beyond a tipping point.
The backlog of unpaid taxes “is starting to have an impact on our schools and our budgets,” Driskill said. “And if this trend continues, it’s going to get to be an unacceptable amount.”
