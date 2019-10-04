A 44-year-old truck driver from Ontario, Canada, was arrested for eluding and driving under the influence of alcohol, among other charges, after leading deputies on a 25-mile chase early Friday morning.
Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Gillette police tried to stop the man in town at Highway 59 and Gallery View Drive because his 2019 International tractor-trailer, registered to AYR Motor Express, did not have working taillights. The man kept driving.
