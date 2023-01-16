A 32-year-old man who called to report a woman driving drunk ended up getting ticketed for false reporting.
The man was at his home in the 3000 block of Lunar Avenue when he called police Friday night to report that a 44-year-old woman was driving while drunk and that she assaulted him. He said she was driving a 2015 Jeep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.