December’s Campbell County Public Library Sunday Movie Day will feature “Last Christmas” this week.
In this romantic comedy inspired by the music of the late George Michael, Kate (Emilia Clarke) works as an elf at a year-round holiday store in London and faces a streak of bad luck until she meets Tom (Henry Golding), a kindhearted man with a mysterious past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.