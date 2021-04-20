The Campbell County Public Library’s monthly book discussion will examine “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, which looks at two families in 1990s Shaker Heights, Ohio, that are brought together through their children.
“Little Fires Everywhere” explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood and the danger of believing that following the rules can avert disaster, according to the author’s website.
