A 64-year-old Campbell County is out $150,000 from scams involving transactions that masqueraded as federal debt relief programs.
He told Campbell County Sheriff's deputies on Monday that the suspects sent bad checks for him to deposit and asked for the cash to be sent to different locations throughout the country, as a tax payment on the relief payouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.