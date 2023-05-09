Gillette isn’t known as the mecca for strawberries.
The higher climate and frequent cold snaps can quell the sweet berry’s life before it even begins. Typically, the berries favor milder temperatures, even though some types do test their mettle in Wyoming’s hot-and-cold climate.
But once a year, droves of locals and visitors flock to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church to check out the wares that include all things strawberries. Strawberry jams, chocolate dipped strawberries, strawberry salsa and a bake sale are staples that locals have come to expect over the last decade.
The annual Strawberry Festival Benefit will celebrate its 11th year this Saturday at the church where veterans of the festival and first-time visitors alike can test out the homemade goods and take a walk around more than 100 silent auction items donated by community members and businesses or organizations.
In the last decade, the benefit has raised more than $118,000 to share with local nonprofits like the Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity and the Boys and Girls Club. In one day, thousands of people make their way to the church to grab food, stock up on delectable condiments and enjoy fine company.
Last year, the benefit raised more than $12,000 and sold more than 150 auction items. The goal is to raise at least $12,000 once again, which will be donated to The Edible Prairie Project, Safe Kids Campbell County, Suicide Prevention Coalition, Prince of Peace youth service projects, and for the first time, the Larry Wendling Memorial Scholarship.
But why strawberries?
The benefit is well run and fun for those of all ages, but for any Campbell County native or visitors passing through, one question remains: Why strawberries?
Insert Larry Wendling.
Wendling lived in Elgin, Illinois, and raised a family there with his first wife. He was very involved with the local church that had run a successful strawberry festival for more than 40 years.
After his first wife died in 2002, Wendling married Betty Adkisson who worked for Arch Coal in St. Louis. The two moved to Gillette when she was transferred and became involved in the community.
Although Wyoming was a change in culture, Betty said the idea of a strawberry festival stuck with Larry who became a member at Prince of Peace.
“He would always say how (the festival) was such a success and everyone loved it in the community,” she said.
And it didn’t take long for Larry to pitch the idea in Gillette.
“We had a meeting and he said, ‘You know my church back in Illinois ran a strawberry festival and I think we could do that here,’” church member Bette Britt said.
Someone on the committee asserted that strawberries may be easier to find in Illinois in early May than in Gillette, but Larry wasn’t deterred.
“He said, ‘if we decide to do this, I will find the strawberries,’” Britt said.
He did have to sort out the logistics of ordering strawberries and getting the berries shipped correctly for the first few years, Betty said. But Larry knew how to work his way with different contacts and make sure everything was nicely on track.
In April, Larry died in Florida after years of battling lung diseases. But the strawberry festival is one way his love for putting others first and the importance of community lives on.
“Larry felt church isn’t a place to go on Sunday but a group of people who work together to serve the needs of the community,” his wife said. “And that’s how he lived his life.”
The new memorial scholarship will recognize that life and be given in Campbell County next year in memory of Larry.
“He so recently passed away, we wanted to come up with a way to honor him since he started the festival,” said Amanda Moeller, co-organizer of the event and committee member.
The scholarship is something Betty said would have meant a lot to him.
“He’s always thought of others first and had a great desire to dedicate himself to church and family,” she said. “He would’ve been honored and humbled by this memorial scholarship and it’s such a wonderful thing for his legacy.”
That legacy has grown along with the festival in past years. In 2015, the church would expect about 300-400 people to come through the festival. That number has now multiplied to more than 2,000 who passed through the doors in 2022.
“It’s definitely something people look forward to,” Moeller said.
Hundreds of pounds of strawberries are featured in the painstakingly decorated jars, along with the homemade bake sale and games for kids on the side, Britt said. Outdoor plants and strawberry plants themselves are also up for sale.
Kids looking for a gift for Mother’s Day may want to stop by since they will be able to plant a flower for mom right before the big day. The strawberry salsa, which Moeller said is delicious paired with cream cheese and crackers, will be available along with the notorious strawberry shortcake and freshly-dipped chocolate covered strawberries.
Not only is it good food and a good time, but it’s also a benefit to community members who may not have heard of the festival but will be helped through the nonprofits that receive support from the cause.
It’s a legacy the Wendlings are proud of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.