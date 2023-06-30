A local company is expanding into Asia, and soon people throughout Taiwan will be able to have a drink that came from Gillette, Wyoming.
Sam Clikeman, co-owner of Big Lost Meadery, visited Taiwan earlier this month to promote his business as well as Wyoming as a whole.
“It was a sales trip, trying to open up some new accounts for our importer and distributor and looking at building some new connections in other parts of Asia,” Clikeman said.
This was his second trip to Taiwan. He visited in 2019, and he had made a lot of progress, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, and “we had to start all over again.”
He also did some advocacy work with the Wyoming Business Council, promoting the Cowboy State and Wyoming goods at the Food Taipei 2023 Expo along with Amber Pollock, co-owner of Backwards Distilling in Casper.
Clikeman said he hopes to have Big Lost products carried in grocery stores, bars, restaurants and liquor stores throughout Taiwan, and that’s just the beginning.
“We’re going to put Gillette on the map for something other than coal,” he said.
It took some adjusting, from the time difference to the weather.
“It was very hot, very humid, I just sweat for two weeks straight,” he said.
In traveling around Taiwan, he found that the people were very receptive, he said, and they enjoyed the mead.
“There’s a lot of intrigue about that cowboy Western culture,” he said. “And American goods are seen as of high quality, compared to some of the Chinese goods that infiltrate the market.”
With this visit, Clikeman said he learned a lot about how to better promote Big Lost’s products.
“We’re getting a better idea of on-the-ground market of Taiwan,” he said. “Some of the things we’ll look at as far as how we do our promotions, how we do our marketing in Taiwan, a lot of that’s going to change.”
He also learned that in Taiwan, the alcohol industry is a lot less regulated than in the U.S., so “you have a lot more capacity to do things you wouldn’t be able to normally do in the U.S.”
Big Lost has full-scale distribution in six states, and it ships to households in 43 states. Now, Taiwan can be added to that list of six states, and Big Lost isn’t stopping there.
Clikeman made some connections at the expo, and Hong Kong and Thailand are the next markets Big Lost has its eye on.
“For us, it’s really nice to be able to take something nice with the words ‘Gillette, Wyoming’ on it and take it all over the world,” he said.
When Big Lost Meadery opened in 2014, going international was not on the list of goals.
“That was never on the docket,” he said. “We looked at going big in the U.S., but never planned on being abroad, but it’s exciting.”
