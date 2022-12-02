A man arrested last week after a standoff with police died in the Campbell County jail this week.
Sheriff Scott Matheny said Friday morning that the death had occurred early Thursday morning and that it was under investigation.
Kenneth R. Durrah, 35, was identified by Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem late Friday morning. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation.
Durrah was arrested the night of Nov. 23 after a standoff with Gillette police in the 1000 block of Poplar Lane. At the time, police believed Durrah had tried eating cocaine before he was arrested. Durrah was evaluated at the hospital before being taken to jail, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said last week.
Durrah has been autopsied and Wallem is waiting on toxicology and blood work.
Matt Waldock, Wyoming DCI Region 1 Commander, told the News Record Friday morning that DCI could not comment on the ongoing investigation including the cause of death, time of death and time the incident was reported.
“At this time it’s a death in the jail that we’re investigating and I certainly don’t believe there’s any foul play but we have a lot of investigation left to do,” Waldock said.
The identity of the inmate, including name, age and gender was not initially released.
A Sheriff’s Office incident report from about 2:30 a.m. Thursday labeled “drugs” was withheld from press citing an ongoing Wyoming DCI investigation, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Maul that morning.
There’s no firm timeline on when more information will become available.
“It’s going to take some time,” Waldock said.
The afternoon of Nov. 23, the Gillette Police Department was asked to help Probation and Parole, which had an active arrest and hold on the man. Officers learned that Durrah was in a home on the 1000 block of Poplar Lane and that he had a gun and drugs, Wasson said last week.
The police went out to the home, and the department’s special response team was used as a precaution.
There was a period of time where Durrah refused to come out of the home. Negotiators were communicating with him over the phone, and he eventually surrendered.
A search warrant was obtained and executed more than four hours after the initial call. During a search of the home, officers found 0.5 ounces of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, Wasson said.
Police believed Durrah tried eating cocaine before he was arrested and the man was evaluated at the hospital for ingesting drugs before being taken to jail.
Durrah was arrested for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
