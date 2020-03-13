Northern Wyoming Community College District students and faculty will have an extra two weeks of spring break, but not everyone is happy about it.
The regularly scheduled spring break is next week. NWCCD President Walter Tribley announced Thursday the district will extend spring break by two weeks in response to the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
Gillette College freshman Cameron Plough learned about the decision through an email from the school.
“I was kind of a little bit surprised, but I also expected it considering how everything is going around the state,” he said.
Plough said he thinks the decision is an overreaction.
There is only one reported case of coronavirus in the state. Because it’s more dangerous for elderly people and those with weak immune systems, COVID-19 doesn’t seem to be much of a serious risk for college students, he said.
“I think that, yes, it’s a sickness and, yes, it’s a problem, but the overall reaction to it is extreme,” Plough said.
Starting at the end of classes Friday, Gillette and Sheridan colleges will be closed through April 5. The district to resume normal operations April 6. The move follows an announcement that the University of Wyoming has extended its spring break through March 29.
On one hand, the extended break gives students more time to relax, but it’s also annoying because it is too much time off. There is a chance that some may forget things they have learned, Plough said.
Residence halls also will be closed, with the exception of a few students with extenuating circumstances. The John C. Schiffer School, which operates on the Sheridan College campus, will continue operating from an alternative site.
The extended break will allow NWCCD employees to prepare alternative methods of instruction as needed, assess the severity of the outbreak and attempt to minimize impacts to local health care providers. In addition, in the event that students experience illness, they will have the opportunity to remain home, Tribley said.
“At this time, we are hopeful that a three-week period with most of our campus population off-site will help reduce the severity of the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “We also hope this move would ultimately help us get back to normal operations sooner rather than later and reduce the impact on local health care infrastructure.”
Wyoming confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday in a Sheridan County woman. However, the district learned Thursday that one faculty member and one student, both on the Sheridan College campus, were asked to self-quarantine by Sheridan County public health officials because of potential exposure to the virus
At NWCCD’s Risk Management Team meeting Thursday, Debra Haar, nurse manager for Sheridan County Public Health, agreed with the college’s decision to attempt to minimize the spread of the virus in Wyoming by extending its spring break.
“I commend the district for helping reduce pressure on local health care infrastructure by implementing this break,” she said.
The district will continue do everything possible to ensure the safety of faculty, staff and students while remaining committed to the education of students, Tribley said.
“Our core mission is education. We have a commitment to our students to do everything possible to help them reach their educational goals,” he said. “It is clear that our faculty, our student services and our entire staff are being innovative to meet student’s needs.”
