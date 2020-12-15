A COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to Wyoming, with Gillette as one of five locations in the state to receive the first doses, according to a Wyoming Department of Health press release.
The state’s first vaccine shipment, arriving this week, is for 4,875 doses which is being divided into five packages of 975 doses, the press release said.
Campbell County Health is set to receive one of those packages, with the other four heading to public health departments in Casper and Cheyenne as well as hospitals in Cody and Jackson.
Over the weekend, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was given emergency approval and its disbursement across the country began.
The doses are expected to arrive sometime this week throughout Wyoming, with more doses coming down the line. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled to be approved next, with more in the pipeline that may eventually become available, pending further review.
The first doses of the vaccine will go to health care workers involved in direct patient care and residents of long-term care facilities.
Over the weekend, Campbell County added 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases as its hospitalizations remained high.
As of Saturday, there were 24 COVID-19 patients in Campbell County Memorial Hospital, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. That marks a few less than the record-high of 29 set the week before.
In Wyoming, there have been 34,168 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5,192 probable cases and 321 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Twenty deaths have occurred in Campbell County, with three having been recorded in the past week by the state Department of Health.
The county has seen its 14-day rolling positivity rate decrease noticeably as of late. The state department of health’s most recent measure, Dec. 11, showed Campbell County with a 19.47% positivity rate. Wyoming’s positivity rate was 11.76%.
When the vaccine becomes available, the state Department of Health said it will be available for free.
“Getting vaccinated will be free; people receiving the vaccines will not be asked to pay any fees.” the press release said.
Health care providers are able to bill insurance for administrative fees related to offering the vaccine and can seek federal reimbursement for uninsured individuals.
“Knowing we have safe and effective vaccines arriving is like seeing light at the end of a tunnel,” said State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist in the press release.
“We have an end in sight at this point, which was not true for many months during this pandemic. We have hope and a reminder that this situation is for now and not forever.”
