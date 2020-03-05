Tana Sikkenga helps Judah Warner, 2, ride around the Razor City BMX course at the 2019 Children’s Festival at Cam-plex Central Pavilion. Despite the sub-zero temperatures, parents and kids packed the hall for the annual festival. This year, temperatures are expected to be near 60.
Jett Edwards, 4, is all smiles as he tosses a ball at pins to knock them over during the 2018 Children’s Festival at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion. This year’s 42nd annual event is set for Saturday and forecasts call for springlike weather with a high near 60 degrees, a sharp contrast to the sub-zero temperatures Gillette had at this time last year.
Tana Sikkenga helps Judah Warner, 2, ride around the Razor City BMX course at the 2019 Children’s Festival at Cam-plex Central Pavilion. Despite the sub-zero temperatures, parents and kids packed the hall for the annual festival. This year, temperatures are expected to be near 60.
Jett Edwards, 4, is all smiles as he tosses a ball at pins to knock them over during the 2018 Children’s Festival at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion. This year’s 42nd annual event is set for Saturday and forecasts call for springlike weather with a high near 60 degrees, a sharp contrast to the sub-zero temperatures Gillette had at this time last year.
The weather for Saturday’s Campbell County Children’s Festival is predicted to be sunny with highs near 60, a stark contrast from last year when temperatures dipped below zero.
From potato sack races to looking at cool firetrucks, Campbell County kiddos can get rid of a little cabin fever and not only enjoy the warm weather, but spend a part of their day having fun with their families at Cam-plex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.