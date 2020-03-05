The weather for Saturday’s Campbell County Children’s Festival is predicted to be sunny with highs near 60, a stark contrast from last year when temperatures dipped below zero.

From potato sack races to looking at cool firetrucks, Campbell County kiddos can get rid of a little cabin fever and not only enjoy the warm weather, but spend a part of their day having fun with their families at Cam-plex.

