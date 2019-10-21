Gillette woke up Sunday morning to blizzard-like conditions as a snowstorm blew through town and blanketed the area in a layer of white.
The National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota, said it received reports from local law enforcement of 3 inches falling in downtown Gillette, while higher elevations in northeast Wyoming such as Four Corners received 6 inches.
