A Gillette city councilman who was forced to resign two months ago tallied the most votes among council candidates on Tuesday's primary ballot.
Bruce Brown, Ward 1; Billy Montgomery, Ward 2; Nathan McLeland, Ward 3; and former councilman Shay Lundvall, also Ward 3, filed for their respective races prior to the May cutoff date and will be moving on to the general election Nov. 3.
All are unopposed seeking four-year terms, except McLeland, who's running for a two-year unexpired term.
Lundvall, who resigned from the City Council on June 10 after he "liked" what Mayor Louise Carter-King and the rest of the council deemed to be racist, sexist and offensive Facebook posts, was the top vote-getter by far with 1,828.
The final unofficial votes, including absentee and mail-in ballots, are: Brown, 1,222; Montgomery, 1,630; Lundvall, 1,828; and McLeland, 1,712.
The city races also saw a large number of write-in votes with more than 200 in each race. Ward 1, 221; Ward 2, 206; Ward 3 (Lundvall’s seat), 226; and 227 for McLeland's seat.
Lundvall’s replacement, Laura Chapman, had announced she would be a write-in candidate before Tuesday’s primary, but it is unknown how many votes she received.
It could take a couple of days to sort out who the write-in candidates are for the council seats and how many votes they received.
