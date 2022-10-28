Chance Gerbitz rides out of the Wyoming Center on an ostrich during Treat Street at Cam-plex on Halloween in 2017. Gerbitz was among hundreds of costume clad kids and adults at the annual event.
The Gillette News Record, The Gillette Advertiser and Powder River Energy Corporation will host Treat Street from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex Energy Hall. Cam-plex will host a Haunted Theatre experience for kids and adults from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Heritage Center Theater.
