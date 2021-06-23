Campbell County added four new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday as it continues to have the lowest fully vaccinated rate in Wyoming.
As of June 21, the 17.27% of fully vaccinated people in Campbell County is the lowest in the state, with Crook County the next lowest with 18.1% fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Statewide, 30.7% of Wyomingites have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported.
The four new cases bumps the county’s active case count up slightly, from 19 to 22.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,604 (as of June 21)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 7,572 (as of June 21)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 954
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 4
- Number of probables: 546
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 51
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,621
- Number of active cases: 22
- Recoveries: 5,080
- Recoveries in past seven days: 39
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations today: 0
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 50
- Number of probables: 9,806
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 628
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 51,898
- Number of active cases: 405
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 734
- Hospitalizations today: 34
