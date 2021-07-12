A 50-year-old Gillette man died in a one-car rollover on Interstate 90 near the Burma Avenue underpass Friday night.
Bradley Richard Bjornsrud was driving west in his 2002 Jeep Wrangler when his Jeep abruptly left the road, collided with the median divider and overturned into the median itself, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
