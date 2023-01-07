2022 was a snowy year for Campbell County, with more than five feet of snow falling.

Things started out slowly, with only 1.8 inches of snow in January, the least amount of snow for that month since 2010, when there was 1.1 inches. But thanks to a couple of monster months, Gillette received 67.4 inches of snow in 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

