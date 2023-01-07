A mail carrier delivers in the bitter cold along a snowy South 4J Road in Gillette on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Parts of Campbell County saw temperatures as low as -59 degrees on Dec. 22, the coldest day of 2022 and the coldest on record since 1997.
A red flag hangs on a tree outside of the Council of Community Services in Gillette on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The flag flies as a warning of extreme weather and as a welcome to anyone needing warmth and shelter.
Evie Augustiro, a friend of Team Hawaii, sits in a cooler full of water to stay cool in the Boxelder Campground at Cam-plex in Gillette on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. 99 degrees was the hottest July 18 in Gillette, since 2006.
2022 was a snowy year for Campbell County, with more than five feet of snow falling.
Things started out slowly, with only 1.8 inches of snow in January, the least amount of snow for that month since 2010, when there was 1.1 inches. But thanks to a couple of monster months, Gillette received 67.4 inches of snow in 2022, according to the National Weather Service.
