The worst of the weekend blizzard has passed through Campbell County, leaving snow covered roads and fence-high snowdrifts to clear out Sunday.
To no one's surprise, Saturday was one for the record books, as the spring storm dropped 16 inches of snow on Gillette, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City South Dakota.
That 16 inches of snow translated into 1.6 inches of precipitation. Both figures are record highs for April 23.
Many highways remain closed, including I-90 from the Johnson-Campbell County line to Sundance. Highway 50 between Gillette and Pine Tree Junction, Highway 51 between Gillette and Moorcroft and Highway 59 from Haight Road to the Montana state line also remain shut down.
As of Sunday morning, the City of Gillette remained in a Level 2 Snow Emergency and advised against non-essential travel.
City plows worked through the night and have focused on clearing main roads, but the city encourages residents to stay home until subdivisions are clear.
The blizzard warning remains in effect until 6 p.m., although it may lift sooner as conditions improve throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Winds from 45 mph to 55 mph are expected to blow throughout the morning and decrease into the afternoon.
The Campbell County Public Library and recreation centers in Gillette and Wright stayed closed on Sunday.
