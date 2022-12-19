A 26-year-old man was arrested for strangulation over the weekend.
His girlfriend, a 27-year-old woman, told police he assaulted her Saturday afternoon. The two had argued with each other three times throughout the day. During the third argument, he pressed his forearm against her throat, making it difficult to breathe, said Police Sgt. Steve Dillard.
