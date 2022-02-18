HIGHWAY 50 AND SOUTHERN DRIVE: Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for a gray 2015 Audi A3 after it eluded police and deputies Thursday night. The Audi was traveling north on Highway 50 when it was clocked going 116 mph in a 50 mph zone in the Red Hills subdivision, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. A deputy began following the car and saw it turn onto Southern Drive, then north on Enzi Drive, without its headlights on. It was found at the South Fork Apartments with its ignition off. When a police officer approached the vehicle, it drove off at a high speed. Deputies were waved down by someone at Grinner’s who said they saw the Audi speeding on Garner Lake Road. The car was never found. The car has Utah plates and is registered to someone in California. The identity of the driver is not known.
